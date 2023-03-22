Sterling Furrowh’s Mock Draft 1.0 sends Buffalo Bills a defensive force

Hey Bills Mafia, it’s mock draft season! This is the first of three mock draft simulations I’m dropping at Buffalo Rumblings, featuring selections for every pick in Round 1 — which of course includes the Buffalo Bills. Every season, “Me & you, Yo momma and yo cousin too….” (I had to throw in some Outkast for ya!) get excited about the upcoming NFL Draft, spending hours on mocks and waiting for your preferred journalists to drop their opinions on your favorite squad. Should team A draft for need or BPA? C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young for the Carolina Panthers? Well, here we go!

01. Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)

02. Houston Texans — C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State)

03. Arizona Cardinals — Will Anderson, EDGE (Alabama)

04. Indianapolis Colts — Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida)

05. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) — Tyree Wilson, EDGE (Texas Tech)

06. Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) — Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon)

07. Las Vegas Raiders — Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)

08. Atlanta Falcons — Peter Skoronski, T (Northwestern)

09. Chicago Bears (from Carolina) — Jalen Carter, DL (Georgia)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cleveland) — Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois)

11. Tennessee Titans — Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland) — Lukas Van Ness, EDGE (Iowa)

13. New York Jets — Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State)

14. New England Patriots — Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)

15. Green Bay Packers — Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)

16. Washington Commanders — Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Brian Branch, S (Alabama)

18. Detroit Lions — Bryan Bresee, DL (Clemson)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Nolan Smith, EDGE (Georgia)

20. Seattle Seahawks — O’Cyrus Torrence, G (Florida)

21. Los Angeles Chargers — Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)

22. Baltimore Ravens — Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR (Ohio State)

23. Minnesota Vikings — Calijah Kancey, DL (Pittsburgh)

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Cam Smith, CB (South Carolina)

25. New York Giants — Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)

26. Dallas Cowboys — Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)

27. ****Buffalo Bills**** — Jack Campbell, LB (Iowa)

Jack Campbell comes to the Bills filling the void left by the departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears in free agency. He offers a similar size but gives a defense more of a downhill presence fitting the run. Campbell also displays excellent coverage skills and has good range in pass coverage. Last season at Iowa, Campbell registered a 92.9 coverage grade (per PFF).

28. Cincinnati Bengals — Kelee Ringo, CB (Georgia)

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) — Emmanuel Forbes, CB (Mississippi State)

30. Philadelphia Eagles — Jalin Hyatt, WR (Tennessee)

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Anton Harrison, OT (Oklahoma)

