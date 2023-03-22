Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 3/22/2023: Dine with Jamie D & BigNewt and The Chop Up crew

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Jamie D & Big Newt Podcast (Every other Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT)

Though the first wave of free agency hosts Jamie D and Big Newt believe that general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have given insight to their philosophy on roster construction this offseason. They’ll break down what’s happened since the opening of free agency and what they believe will happen from a personnel standpoint the rest of the off-season — including the NFL Draft.

The Chop Up with JSpencetheKing, Sterling Furrowh, & Antwan Staley (Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT)

As free agency dwindles down and teams fill in as many holes as possible, focus veers towards Kansas City and the 2023 NFL Draft. Where do the remaining free agents end up? Is there really no market for Eli Apple? Does DHop get traded? Plus more! Join JSpenceTheKing, Sterling Furrowh and Antwan Staley to discuss.

