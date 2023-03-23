Three Man Rush is now Line 2 Gain!

Three Man Rush has a new name! Drum roll please (queue drums)... Line 2 Gain!

It’s been just over four months since former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman “Big O” Jerry Ostroski and Sara Larson (the recently nicknamed “Queen of Rumblings”) first joined the Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network.

While the original show went from three to two co-hosts back in early December, Three Man Rush decided to roll out its new name, re-branding as Line 2 Gain during the offseason so there wasn’t too much of a disruption.

It’s never easy to start from scratch mid-season, but you guys have made their show a success and they continually talk about how much fun it’s been doing it!

“We love what we are doing. Jerry and I are both very passionate about football; from college to NFL, and especially our Buffalo Bills. We thank everyone for their continued support and can’t wait to bring continued coverage from free agency to the draft and camp - all leading up to OUR season. Plus, we are the only show that also brings your college football content for all of you CFB fans! This is going to be an amazing season so stay tuned!” — Sara Larson, Co-Host, Line 2 Gain

The Line 2 Gain show will still air live on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. EDT through training camp. Then they will move to their new night and time for the upcoming season, Wednesday at 9 p.m EDT right after The Hump Day Hotline!

Jerry and Sara love to answer questions so please tweet at them or direct message them and they will answer your questions on their show.

Line 2 Gain is on all Buffalo Rumblings social media, vidcast, and podcast platforms.

