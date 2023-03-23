Former Bills WR Jamison Crowder and TE Tommy Sweeney sign with NY Giants

More free agents who played with the Buffalo Bills last season are signing with other NFL teams, the most recent of those being wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tight end Tommy Sweeney. Both inked deals with the New York Giants on Thursday afternoon.

When general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott came to Orchard Park, NY, they started a Carolina-Panthers-to-Buffalo-Bills’-management-pipeline. In similar fashion, Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have created a WNY-to-NJ pipeline.

WR Jamison Crowder agrees to terms with Giants

Reports: We have agreed to terms with WR Jamison Crowder



Details: https://t.co/sJOpSeQDp7 pic.twitter.com/hyedyANsOA — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2023

Jamison Crowder’s one-year stint with Buffalo was disappointing, totaling just six catches for 60 yards before breaking his ankle in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens — which caused him to miss the rest of the season. Many Bills fans believed Crowder was a sneaky-good addition to the offense before the start of the season, but Buffalo has loaded up with new weapons for quarterback Josh Allen. Nonetheless, Crowder has averaged 11.2 yards per catch during his career, including at least 50 receptions in the three seasons prior to 2022. He will provide some mentorship and depth in what’s likely to be a young Giants wide receiver room — as long as he can stay healthy. If the Giants aren't done adding weapons for quarterback Daniel Jones and Crowder gets shoved down the depth chart, he’ll provide return value, having returned 95 punts for 777 yards and a touchdown so far in his career.

Crowder signed a one-year deal, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Source: WR Jamison Crowder doing a one year with #Giants. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 23, 2023

TE Tommy Sweeney signing with Giants

The Giants are signing TE Tommy Sweeney, per source. He comes from the Bills. Was a seventh-round pick in 2019. He has 18 career catches for 165 yards and a TD. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 23, 2023

Sweeney’s time in Buffalo felt overstayed at times due to his sheer lack of production. He was shoved down the depth chart behind tight ends Dawson Knox and then eventually Quintin Morris and never really saw much opportunity to contribute. Sweeney was drafted in 2019 in the seventh-round and has just 18 career receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown. Considering the Giants recently traded for star tight end Darren Waller, Sweeney likely won’t see much usage on offense. He did, however, play a career-high 42% of the special teams snaps last season with Buffalo. Not to mention, he is rumored to be a great locker room guy and is already very familiar with Daboll and Schoen.

Sweeney’s contract details have yet to be released.