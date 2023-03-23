Buffalo Bills sign G David Edwards to one-year contract

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane continues to overhaul the team’s offensive line through free agency. The latest move Beane and One Bills made was to sign free-agent guard David Edwards to a one-year contract on Thursday, March 23.

Signed G David Edwards to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/IEYkGkNc9N — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) March 23, 2023

Edwards’ signing capped what must have been an exciting birthday week for him. Just 26 years old, Edwards (6’6”, 308 pounds) entered the NFL as a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. David Edwards played left guard during four seasons with the Rams.

Edwards brings a wealth of starting experience, having started 45 games (of a possible 53) and five playoff games — including the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl victory.

There are potential health concerns with Edwards, due to a history of concussions that caused him to miss all but four games during the 2022 season.

This signing is a solid move by Beane and the Bills, given his experience with the Rams. Details of Edwards’ one-year contract were not available at the time of writing.