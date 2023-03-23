 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buffalo Bills sign G David Edwards to one-year contract

The Bills bring in a starting guard with playoff experience

By Matt Byham
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane continues to overhaul the team’s offensive line through free agency. The latest move Beane and One Bills made was to sign free-agent guard David Edwards to a one-year contract on Thursday, March 23.

Edwards’ signing capped what must have been an exciting birthday week for him. Just 26 years old, Edwards (6’6”, 308 pounds) entered the NFL as a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams. David Edwards played left guard during four seasons with the Rams.

Edwards brings a wealth of starting experience, having started 45 games (of a possible 53) and five playoff games — including the Rams’ 2021 Super Bowl victory.

There are potential health concerns with Edwards, due to a history of concussions that caused him to miss all but four games during the 2022 season.

This signing is a solid move by Beane and the Bills, given his experience with the Rams. Details of Edwards’ one-year contract were not available at the time of writing.

