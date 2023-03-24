The Buffalo Bills knew they needed to address their offensive line this offseason, and one week after signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern, on Thursday, the Bills brought in another veteran to bolster the team’s offensive line.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by dissecting the news that the Bills have signed guard David Edwards, who has started 45 of 53 career regular season games and started for the Los Angeles Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI.

Bills add G David Edwards to O-Line

Buffalo added some valuable depth to their offensive line Thursday, signing guard David Edwards to a one-year contract. Edwards spent the last four seasons with the Rams after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Edwards has practiced playing both tackle and guard spots, but the thought is Edwards will mostly play on the interior of the offensive line with Buffalo.

Fun with mock drafts

In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Bills will select Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, while Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence is another popular choice for the 27th overall pick.

Even more Bills news and notes

Find out why NFL Network reporter Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Bills are the favorites to trade for talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Plus, how Buffalo’s salary cap situation looks down the road, how general manager Brandon Beane helped edge rusher Von Miller learn more about being a GM, and hear from former Bill Isaiah McKenzie on why “it was a sad moment” leaving the Bills.

