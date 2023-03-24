The Buffalo Bills knew they needed to address their offensive line this offseason, and one week after signing former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Connor McGovern, on Thursday, the Bills brought in another veteran to bolster the team’s offensive line.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by dissecting the news that the Bills have signed guard David Edwards, who has started 45 of 53 career regular season games and started for the Los Angeles Rams when they won Super Bowl LVI.
Bills add G David Edwards to O-Line
Buffalo added some valuable depth to their offensive line Thursday, signing guard David Edwards to a one-year contract. Edwards spent the last four seasons with the Rams after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Edwards has practiced playing both tackle and guard spots, but the thought is Edwards will mostly play on the interior of the offensive line with Buffalo.
- Buffalo Bills sign guard David Edwards to one-year contract - Buffalo News
- Bills add former Ram, second free agent lineman to join Buffalo - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills sign guard David Edwards to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Bills sign G David Edwards to a one-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
- Who is David Edwards? Bills add potential OL starter with Aaron Kromer ties (4 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
Fun with mock drafts
In his latest mock draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicts the Bills will select Texas star running back Bijan Robinson, while Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence is another popular choice for the 27th overall pick.
- ESPN’s Mel Kiper projects Texas running back Bijan Robinson to Bills in latest NFL mock draft - Buffalo News
- Mel Kiper Jr. shares his reasoning for mocking Texas running back Bijan Robinson to the Bills - Buffalo News
- 2023 Mock Draft Watch 4.0 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL 2023 Beat Writer Mock Draft: QBs go quickly, surprise trade, Aaron Rodgers stalemate - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news and notes
Find out why NFL Network reporter Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Bills are the favorites to trade for talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Plus, how Buffalo’s salary cap situation looks down the road, how general manager Brandon Beane helped edge rusher Von Miller learn more about being a GM, and hear from former Bill Isaiah McKenzie on why “it was a sad moment” leaving the Bills.
- Are the Buffalo Bills the best fit for receiver DeAndre Hopkins? NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks so - Buffalo News
- ‘Buffalo Soldier:’ Is DeAndre Hopkins teasing a move to Bills? - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Mailbag: How does the salary cap situation look in future seasons? In two words, not great - Buffalo News
- Bills pass rusher Von Miller wants to be a GM. At the combine, Brandon Beane got him closer - Buffalo News
- Isaiah McKenzie on end of time with Buffalo Bills: ‘It was a sad moment’ - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Should the Buffalo Bills go all-in to land WR DeAndre Hopkins? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills sign G David Edwards to one-year contract - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 review: Buffalo Bills RB Damien Harris - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 review: Buffalo Bills WR Trent Sherfield - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Buffalo Bills post-free agency edition - Buffalo Rumblings
- Sterling Furrowh’s Mock Draft 1.0 sends Buffalo Bills a defensive force - Buffalo Rumblings
- Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft brings Buffalo Bills a true playmaker - Buffalo Rumblings
- All-22 film review: Buffalo Bills’ WR Deonte Harty - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills WR Deonte Harty “It was all about fit. I want to win.” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Former Bills RB Devin Singletary signs one-year contract with Houston Texans - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...