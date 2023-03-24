2023 NFL Draft Buffalo Bills visit tracker

The Buffalo Bills, under the direction of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, have well-utilized the pre-draft visit process to the benefit of roster construction.
Beane and company are bold and daring when it comes to the NFL Draft, as we saw in last year’s video showcasing behind-the-scenes prep work and the move up to select cornerback Kaiir Elam. Many of those who meet face-to-face with the Bills in the weeks ahead of the NFL Draft (whether via the NFL Scouting Combine, players’ pro days, or as part of Buffalo’s 30 visits allowed to One Bills Drive) — eventually find themselves selected by the team late in April.
College football tape can provide an adequate assessment of a player’s potential, but meetings with players in-person help to define the traits that don’t jump out on tape. It’s an important step in determining if a prospect will be the right fit for the team, personnel-wise and beyond.
With the NFL 2023 NFL Draft fast approaching, we’ll use this space as a way to keep track of all reported visits between the Bills and this year’s group of prospects.
Note: This should not be viewed as an exhaustive list. This is simply what has been reported/leaked to the media.
Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Meetings
NFL Draft offensive prospects
Wide Receivers
- Jordan Addison, WR (USC)
- Josh Downs, WR (North Carolina)
- Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)
- Michael Wilson, WR (Stanford)
- Jayden Reed, WR (Michigan State)
Running Back
- Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)
Tight Ends
- Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Michigan)
- Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)
NFL Draft defensive prospects
Linebackers
- Byron Young, LB (Tennessee)
- Nolan Smith, LB (Georgia)
- Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)
Defensive Ends
- Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE (Northwestern)
- Tuli Tuipulotu, DE (USC)
Cornerbacks
- Jammie Robinson, CB (Florida State)
- Riley Moss, CB (Iowa)
- Julius Brents, CB (Kansas State)
Safeties
- Ji’Ayir Brown, S (Penn State)
Buffalo Bills’ Private Visits with NFL Draft prospects
NFL Draft Offensive Prospects
Wide Receiver
- Nathaniel Dell, WR (Houston)
Offensive Line
- O’Cyrus Torrence, OG (Florida)
Buffalo Bills’ Private Workouts with NFL Draft Prospects
Running Back
- Tyjae Spears, RB (Tulane)
Buffalo Bills’ Virtual Meetings/Other with NFL Prospects
Offensive Line
- Juice Scruggs, C (Penn State) (Virtual Meeting)