2023 NFL Draft Buffalo Bills visit tracker

The Buffalo Bills, under the direction of general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott, have well-utilized the pre-draft visit process to the benefit of roster construction.

Beane and company are bold and daring when it comes to the NFL Draft, as we saw in last year’s video showcasing behind-the-scenes prep work and the move up to select cornerback Kaiir Elam. Many of those who meet face-to-face with the Bills in the weeks ahead of the NFL Draft (whether via the NFL Scouting Combine, players’ pro days, or as part of Buffalo’s 30 visits allowed to One Bills Drive) — eventually find themselves selected by the team late in April.

College football tape can provide an adequate assessment of a player’s potential, but meetings with players in-person help to define the traits that don’t jump out on tape. It’s an important step in determining if a prospect will be the right fit for the team, personnel-wise and beyond.

With the NFL 2023 NFL Draft fast approaching, we’ll use this space as a way to keep track of all reported visits between the Bills and this year’s group of prospects.

Note: This should not be viewed as an exhaustive list. This is simply what has been reported/leaked to the media.

Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Meetings

NFL Draft offensive prospects

Wide Receivers

Jordan Addison, WR (USC)

Josh Downs, WR (North Carolina)

Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)

Michael Wilson, WR (Stanford)

Jayden Reed, WR (Michigan State)

Running Back

Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)

Tight Ends

Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)

Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Michigan)

Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)

NFL Draft defensive prospects

Linebackers

Byron Young, LB (Tennessee)

Nolan Smith, LB (Georgia)

Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)

Defensive Ends

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE (Northwestern)

Tuli Tuipulotu, DE (USC)

Cornerbacks

Jammie Robinson, CB (Florida State)

Riley Moss, CB (Iowa)

Julius Brents, CB (Kansas State)

Safeties

Ji’Ayir Brown, S (Penn State)

Buffalo Bills’ Private Visits with NFL Draft prospects

NFL Draft Offensive Prospects

Wide Receiver

Nathaniel Dell, WR (Houston)

Offensive Line

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG (Florida)

Buffalo Bills’ Private Workouts with NFL Draft Prospects

Running Back

Tyjae Spears, RB (Tulane)

Buffalo Bills’ Virtual Meetings/Other with NFL Prospects

Offensive Line