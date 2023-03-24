Buffalo Bills hosting DE Calais Campbell on free-agent visit

Late Friday evening, NYUp.com / Syracuse.com Bills writer Ryan Talbot re-tweeted Tiffany Blackmon who stated that the Buffalo Bills are set to host free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell “this coming week.”

The 2019 NFL Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Campbell has already paid visits to the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Campbell, 36, has a well-decorated career spanning 15 years, with first-team All-Pro honors in 2019, second-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and 2016, and six Pro Bowl selections (2014, 2015, 2017-2020). Additionally, Campbell is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, received the Bart Starr Award in 2019, and the Art Rooney Award in 2022.

Standing 6’8” and weighing 300 pounds, Calais Campbell is a true handful along the defensive line. In his career, Campbell has 809 tackles, 165 tackles for loss, 237 quarterback hits, two safeties, 99 sacks, three interceptions, 57 passes defended, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns.

Among a likely Hall of Fame-bound career, what’s perhaps most impressive with Campbell has been his availability over a decade and a half with three teams. In total, Campbell has started 208 of a possible 227 games in the NFL.

It remains to be seen what the level of interest is for both the Buffalo Bills and Calais Campbell, but it’s clear the Bills are still in the market to make improvements to the defensive line.

Talbot noted that, “if signed by the Bills, the 3-time All-Pro would not count against the Bills in terms of 2024 compensatory picks.”

(All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)