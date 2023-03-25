Calais Campbell, the talented and decorated six-time Pro Bowl defensive end, is a free agent heading into the 2023 season, and the Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested in bringing in Campbell to potentially provide a lift to the team’s defensive line.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that the Bills will be hosting Campbell for a free-agency visit at One Bills Drive sometime “this coming week.”

Bills hosting free-agent DE Calais Campbell

Campbell, 36, has been named All-Pro three times (first-team in 2019 and second-team in both 2014 and 2016) and has made six Pro Bowl squads during his 15-year NFL career. Campbell, a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, is a true handful, amassing 809 tackles (165 tackles for loss) along with 99 sacks, 237 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, 57 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, 3 touchdowns, and 2 safeties. Campbell has already visited with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bills the favorites to land WR DeAndre Hopkins?

According to NFL Network reporter Daniel Jeremiah, the Bills are the prohibitive favorites to land talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who reportedly is unhappy with his situation and is looking to leave the Arizona Cardinals.

Even more Bills news and notes

Film breakdown showing what the Bills are getting in free-agent signees Connor McGovern and Deonte Harty, and which former Bills have signed with new teams, and which ones are still on the free-agent market.

