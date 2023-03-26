Following the Buffalo Bills’ initial wave of free-agency signings, there remain a number of high-profile free agents still available on the market.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by offering up eight potential names to watch, including examining why Buffalo might be interested and why each player would be a good fit in Buffalo.
Where do the Bills go from here in free agency?
After Buffalo’s latest additions, the links here contain eight potential free agents the Bills could still pursue. Plus, whether Buffalo is having a good offseason, how Damien Harris’ signing will impact the running back room, learn about speedy wide receiver Deonte Harty’s college days to discover the impact he’ll have on Buffalo’s offense, and more!
Even more Bills news and notes
Head coach Sean McDermott discusses the expectations for the Bills in a stacked AFC East. Plus, more mock drafts to see who Buffalo could select at pick No. 27, which numbers Buffalo’s new acquisitions will wear this year, and more!
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
