Poll: Will the Buffalo Bills beat their 2023 NFL Vegas odds win total?

NFL free agency is now two weeks old and the 2023 NFL Draft is just weeks away, with the first round taking place the night of April 27. While there’s much to happen before the Buffalo Bills take the field for organized team activities (OTAs), and months to go before the team reconvenes at St. John Fisher University, now seems like a perfect opportunity to set expectations for upcoming season.

That’s especially true if you’re a fan who loves wagering on your team — or at least enjoys talking about wagering on your team. On Saturday, DraftKings Sportsbook revealed their win totals for the 2023 NFL season. This time last year, Buffalo’s win total was set at 11.5 wins, and the Bills were the talk of the league — Super Bowl or bust. The oddsmakers at DraftKings think the Bills will take a small step back in 2023, placing Buffalo’s win total at 10.5 (-140 over/+115 under) wins in the regular season.

The widely held perception is that the Bills’ AFC East foes, namely the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, have vastly improved their rosters through free agency, while general manager Brandon Beane has taken a very conservative approach this time around. That’s of course due to necessity surrounding a precarious salary cap situation for One Bills Drive. Another factor that could be influencing win totals are the players who’ve left the Bills — the biggest being linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Buffalo still has a large group of free agents who played key roles during 2022, and it’s possible many return when the dust settles.

What will be key for the Bills is April’s draft. They must hit on each of their picks, ideally finding early starters out of the 2023 class. That could be a tall order for a team that historically relies less on players in their rookie year, but may be necessary if any hopes of getting over the proverbial hump are to be realized.

While the win total is less than last year at this time, DraftKings still believes the Bills are the favorites to win the AFC East (+135), and their current projected win total places them to finish fourth in playoff seeding (tied at 10.5 with the Jacksonville Jaguars).

The team’s 2023 regular-season win total odds are currently set at +115 for the under (bet $100 to win $115) and -140 for the over (bet $140 to win $100).

The Bills (+850) are also currently tied with the Cincinnati Bengals (+850) with the fourth-best odds of winning Super Bowl LVIII — behind the Philadelphia Eagles (+750), San Francisco 49ers (+700), and Kansas City Chiefs (+600).

As always, these numbers for the Buffalo Bills (and every other team) could soon change following the outcome of the 2023 NFL Draft. And remember, the Bills surpassed DraftKings’ predicted win total, finished the 2022 NFL season at 13-3 — winners of the AFC East and second in the AFC for playoff seeding.

So what do you think Bills Mafia...

Will the Buffalo Bills win 11 games in the 2023 season?