Check out the latest renderings of Buffalo Bills’ new stadium

The Buffalo Bills have released the team’s latest renderings for their eventual new home stadium, planned to be built just across the road from Highmark Stadium. The latest renderings provide more (digitally generated) details about the stadium’s exterior, as well a near-full view from within the seats on the visitor’s side of the field. The outer walls continue to see changes made to materials and execution, and we now see two huge video boards above each end zone.

Also new are what appears to be copious amounts of Bills-themed neon lighting in concourse (and additional) areas.

A long-standing feature of the current stadium — that being the near-full potential of midday sun cast on the visitor’s side of the field — appears intact in the latest renderings.

For more information about the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium, including timelines for construction and completion, the firms responsible for its build, and details on continuing or obtaining new season tickets to attend games, click here to visit the team’s official page for the latest news.

