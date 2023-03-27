Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott will call defense for 2023 season

The annual NFL owners meetings are under way this week in Phoenix, AZ, with all 32 current owners, every team president, general manager, and head coach in town to discuss items and topics related to the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

Of note Monday were comments by Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and shared in a tweet by Syracuse.com Bills beat reporter Matt Parrino. McDermott stated that the team has “good coaches on staff and not going to go outside the building.” Parrino also added that McDermott said “he is indeed planning to call the plays on defense.”

Sean McDermott says he's very confident in the defensive staff that he has in the building.



"We have good coaches on staff and not going to go outside the building."



Sean says he is indeed planning to call the plays on defense. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

This should come as no surprise, given McDermott’s history in the league as a defensive coach. He has plenty of experience as a play caller during his time with both the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

There would be little to gain in going outside the building for a defensive coordinator at this point, given both the timing and in considering who might be available to step in and fill the temporarily vacated spot left by defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier.

It’s likely McDermott and the Bills view this as a one-season-only variety of move, with Frazier stating his desire to return to coaching for the 2024 NFL season. Whether that’s with the Buffalo Bills or elsewhere, is the biggest remaining domino to fall. But for at least the 2023 season, Sean McDermott will manage calling the team’s defense while continuing to direct all three sides of the roster on game days as head coach.