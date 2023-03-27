Free-agent S Taylor Rapp, joining Bills for 2023 season, per report

The Buffalo Bills are signing free-agent safety Taylor Rapp to a one-year contract, per ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, citing a source. Rapp was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 61st pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6’, 208-pound 25-year-old safety had drawn interest from the New England Patriots and other teams, ultimately choosing the Bills for his next opportunity.

Free-agent safety Taylor Rapp, the Rams’ 2019 second-round pick who visited New England during free agency, is signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 27, 2023

Rapp brings a solid resume to the Buffalo Bills, having started 48 of 57 games since he entered the league in 2019. For his career, Rapp has 330 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits with 1.5 sacks. He also has nine interceptions for 103 yards with one touchdown; 23 passes defended, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

General manager Brandon Beane continues to improve the roster despite a tight salary cap situation. The addition of Rapp will provide the Bills with solid depth and insurance in the event of injury this coming season (and with safety Damar Hamlin’s return-to-play status still very much up in the air). Rapp should have an opportunity to show he deserves more looks on defense backing up safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, having played both free safety and strong safety roles while with the Rams.

Contract details were not available at the time the signing was announced.