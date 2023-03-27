Today on the Buffalo Rumblings cast network, 3/27/2023

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Billieve Podcast (Sunday at 12:01 a.m. EDT)

On this week’s Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico address the rumors surrounding a potential trade for talented wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, including what it would take to pry Hopkins away from the Arizona Cardinals, how dangerous of a weapon Hopkins would be for Josh Allen, and what it would cost to acquire Hopkins. We also discuss whether it makes sense to move on from defensive tackle Ed Oliver, and whether the Bills would be wise to sign free agent defensive end Calais Campbell.

Leading the Charge: with Fernando Schmude

Fernando Schmude volta com mais um Leading the Charge, dessa vez recebendo Anthony Marino pra falar de Free Agency, Draft e todas as notícias da semana sobre os Bills, além de interagir com a Máfia pelo chat.

(Translation provided by Google Translate)

Fernando Schmude returns with another Leading the Charge, this time welcoming Anthony Marino to talk about free agency, the NFL Draft and all the news of the week about the Bills, in addition to interacting with the Mafia through the chat.

Dropping Today on the Buffalo Rumblings Network

Circling the Wagons Podcast with Nate, Jon, and Mike (Monday at 8 a.m. EDT)

In this episode, we recap and go over the second full week of free agency for the Buffalo Bills. We go over the signing of Trent Sherfield, Damien Harris, and David Edwards while also touching on Devin Singletary leaving and the Deandre Hopkins trade rumors. We then discuss our biggest needs for the Buffalo Bills heading into the Draft, barring any other big signings before then, and much more!

