Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane pumps brakes on WR DeAndre Hopkins rumors

While in Phoenix, AZ for the 2023 NFL owners meetings, Buffalo Bills general manager took some time to shed a bit of light on the cloudy situation hovering over trade rumors involving Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Able to engage Beane for a minute of his time, Syracuse.com Bills reporter Matt Parrino had a juicy bit of news to share straight from the mouth of Brandon Beane — and it was all caught on video. Beane was quick to point out that he’s kept very much in the loop on all things social media involving the Bills, and that “(s)ocial media is social media, don’t take that too far.,” regarding the team’s interest in and any potential trade for Hopkins. Beane went on to say:

“You know me, when we’ve talked about OBJ (wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.) guys — that we’re always going to look for talent. So, we’re going to look at anything and everything, and you know our name gets thrown in the hat (of) a lot of things, that sometimes...we’ve done 1%. One person made one call and they’ve looped us in that we’re all over him and we’ve offered him a contract. You know, it’s funny sometimes, but that’s as far as I can go into it. You know, he’s on another team”

Brandon Beane pumped the brakes on the DeAndre Hopkins rumors today in Phoenix.



“Social media is social media, don’t take that too far. … Our name gets thrown into a lot of things, sometimes we’ve done 1% (of what’s been reported).”



Beane said team isn’t out on OBJ, either. pic.twitter.com/ESXsIgKpVe — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 27, 2023

While there’s been much discussion involving the idea of DeAndre Hopkins joining the Buffalo Bills, it may be little more than hopeful musings from the land of social media at this point. Much as has been the case involving OBJ, One Bills Drive may be tied to rumors of Hopkins because of a perceived need at wide receiver by outside eyes. Though, for what it’s worth, team personnel was in attendance at Beckham’s recent workout. That may also further fuel the talk of Hopkins landing in Buffalo.

The Bills have made moves in free agency to add more explosion and depth to the team’s wide receiver room, but none to the extent of supplanting current WR2 Gabe Davis. Wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield were brought in to create more yards after the catch and provide mismatches in coverage, whether out of the slot or elsewhere. Harty is perceived to lack the size required to play a more prominent role as a WR2, while Sherfield brings a far more physical skill set to the team. It remains to be seen how the additions of Harty and Sherfield will play out, with or without Buffalo bringing in any additional talent at the position. The best course for that may lie in April’s NFL Draft.