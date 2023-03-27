Buffalo Bills officially re-sign OL David Quessenberry to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills formalized the team’s re-signing of offensive lineman David Quessenberry late Monday afternoon. The Bills’ official public relations Twitter account shared the news following the act of pen to paper.

On March 21, we shared reports that One Bills Drive was intending to re-sign Quessenberry to what was believed to be a one-year contract. Quessenberry, 32, spent time on both the right and left sides of Buffalo’s offensive line during the 2022 NFL season. Quessenberry, who joined the Bills in 2022, filled in for both left tackle Dion Dawkins and right tackle Spencer Brown when each tackle dealt with injuries at times during the season.

Quessenberry appeared in 16 games for the Buffalo Bills last season, his fifth playing in the NFL. Originally drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014, Quessenberry soon found himself facing a different kind of opponent in June of the same year. For the next three years, Quessenberry battled back to beat Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and return to play in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans before signing with the Bills during last year’s free-agency period.

The re-signing of Quessenberry marks a continued effort by One Bills Drive to return last season’s experienced depth along the offensive line.

Details of David Quessenberry’s new one-year contract were not immediately available. Quessenberry’s 2022 contract was for $1,750,000 with $400,000 guaranteed.