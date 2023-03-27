Buffalo Bills host free-agent DT Jordan Phillips, per report

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates shared news on Monday afternoon announcing the Buffalo Bills hosted defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a free-agent visit. Phillips was at One Bills Drive to discuss the potential opportunity available to him in a return to play for Buffalo during the 2023 NFL season.

The Bills had DL Jordan Phillips in for an official free agent visit. He returned to the Bills in 2022 and perhaps that run will continue again in 2023. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 27, 2023

If the visit involved a tour of the locker room, it’s likely Phillips walked by the locker he recently cleaned out. Jordan Phillips has gone on record indicating he wants to re-sign with Buffalo. If the veteran defensive lineman returns to the Bills it would technically be his third stint with Buffalo, though this return would feel more like a continuation of his second stint from last season.

Jordan Phillips has been a fan favorite thanks to his effusive praise for the team, city, and fans. It’s hard to find pictures of Phillips that don’t show him with arms raised up trying to pump up the crowd.

Phillips didn’t live up to expectations on the field during the 2022 season, with only 1.5 sacks and 20 tackles while playing a generous amount of snaps on defense. His season was marred by multiple injuries over the course of the campaign. It was revealed after the season that Phillips was playing through a shoulder injury that required surgery after the season, initially suffered on a diving tackle attempt of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.