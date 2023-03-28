Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for 3/28/2023: Out on DHop?

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has you covered today! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason Buffalo Bills content you know you need!

Breaking Buffalo Rumblings Podcast (Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. EDT)

The latest episode of BBR is presented once again by Homage. As things start to settle down in free agency, there are still two members for the 2022 club — defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips — that many would like to see back with the Bills. On the latest episode of BBR, host Anthony Marino takes some time to discuss the veteran defensive linemen, and what it might take to bring them back to Buffalo.

Leading the Charge (Tuesday at 4 p.m. EDT)

Nesse episódio de Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude analisa a entrevista do HC Sean McDermott no encontro anual da liga. O técnico falou sobre a posição de linebacker, confirmou que irá acumular funções como coordenador defensivo e reforçou sua confiança no coaching staff já presente em Buffalo. Fernando analisa todas declarações e a contratação do safety Taylor Rapp, interagindo com a Bills Mafia pelo chat.

In this episode of Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude analyzes HC Sean McDermott’s interview at the league’s annual meeting. The coach spoke about the linebacker position, confirmed that he will call plays as defensive coordinator and reinforced his confidence in the coaching staff already present in Buffalo. Fernando analyzes all statements and the signing of safety Taylor Rapp, interacting with Bills Mafia via chat.

Code of Conduct with JSpencetheKing (Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT)

General manager Brandon Beane has once again proven capable of upgrading the roster apart from replacing Tremaine Edmunds to this point. Up next, the draft will solidify an offseason where the Bills look to remain ahead of the pack in the AFC East and remain in contention with the Kansas City Chiefs and the other top teams in the conference. Joe Miller III fills in for JSpenceTheKing and is joined by Bills Beat Reporter Muki Hawkins.

