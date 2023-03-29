The Chop Up: “Offensive Purgatory”

This week on “The Chop Up,” Sterling is joined by longtime friends from The Hoof Podcast, Eric Brown and Anthony Romeo to talk about the latest news around the NFL. Are the Buffalo Bills in “Offensive Purgatory” regarding weapons for quarterback Josh Allen? What to make of the Taylor Rapp signing. Are the Bills out on DeAndre Hopkins?

Plus a live Mock Draft, and the only rule is that it has to be heavy on one side of the ball. Join us at 8 p.m. EDT!

