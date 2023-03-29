When Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier announced he was taking a year off from coaching, it left a void on the team’s coaching staff. Who would call the defensive plays for a Bills defense that has been among the league’s best since head coach Sean McDermott came to Buffalo?
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the news that, rather than bringing in an external voice, McDermott will handle the defensive play-calling for Buffalo this year.
Sean McDermott will call defensive plays in 2023
McDermott, who has a strong defensive background in the NFL, announced during the NFL’s Annual League meeting that he will call Buffalo’s defensive plays this year.
Bills add free agent safety Taylor Rapp
Buffalo is bringing in Rapp, a talented, veteran safety, on a one-year contract. Rapp, 25, was a second-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, winning a Super Bowl with the team while starting 47 out of 58 regular-season games.
The latest DeAndre Hopkins news
It’s been all quiet on the DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors since the talented wide receiver was linked to the Bills late last week. Get the latest news on a potential Bills’ trade for Hopkins.
Even more Bills news
The Bills have re-signed offensive lineman David Quessenberry and are hosting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips for a free-agent visit. Plus, learn why McDermott is excited to see how the middle linebacker competition plays out, and see where Buffalo checks in on the latest NFL power rankings.
