Jordan Phillips returns to the Buffalo Bills on a one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back a favorite of Bills Mafia, signing free-agent defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to a one-year, $3 million contract. NFL reporter Ari Meirov was first to tweet the news, siting sources.

Source: The #Bills are re-signing veteran DT Jordan Phillips to a 1-year, $3M deal. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 29, 2023

It had previously been reported that Phillips was back in Orchard Park, NY to meet with the team. While this is Phillips third contract with the Bills, it marks a continuation of his previous tenure with the team, which was for the 2022 NFL season.

The 6’6”, 341-pound Phillips originally joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and played in 12 games, after being cut by the Miami Dolphins. Phillips immediately fit in as a member of the defense and Bills Mafia. His 2019 season was a career year with 9.5 sacks, 31 tackles, and 13 tackles for loss — all of which factored heavily into the rich free-agent contract he received from the Arizona Cardinals at season’s end. Phillips would spend two seasons in the desert before returning to Western New York. Upon his return to the Bills, Phillips stated how happy he was to be back with the team and within the community.

ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg tweeted more details about Phillips’ contract for the 2023 season, with the one-year deal potentially worth up to $4.6 million, per a source.

The Bills are re-signing defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal worth up to $4.6 million, per source. Phillips was in for a visit earlier this week. @MySportsUpdate first to report the signing. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) March 29, 2023

Jordan Phillips’ infectious spirit is a welcome sight on game days and he’s been a highly productive rotational defensive tackle in Buffalo’s defensive scheme, so his return via free agency is a good on many fronts. Phillips’ 2022 season was saturated by injury, and he underwent offseason surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff injury suffered during the regular season. It’s fair to wonder if myriad injuries hindered Phillips’ production last season. Now, Phillips will have an opportunity to pick up where he left off prior to injury setbacks previously with the Cardinals and last season with the Bills.

