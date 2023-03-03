The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Thursday afternoon with the defensive linemen and linebackers showcasing their abilities before the Buffalo Bills and the 31 other NFL teams on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a few thoughts from the first day of the NFL’s annual Combine.
Thoughts from Day 1 of the NFL combine
The NFL combine offers teams and front-office personnel a chance to interview and get to know more than 300 NFL Draft hopefuls looking to demonstrate their value and prove their worth both on and off the field through drills and in-person meetings with teams.
Linked below are potential names to know who could be draft targets by the Bills, plus find out how Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey turned heads with his 40-yard dash time, two players who could fill areas of need for the Bills in Iowa middle linebacker Jack Campbell and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whether the Bills should turn to the draft to shore up the tight end position, and more!
Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott discuss offseason needs
General manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott addressed reporters from the NFL Combine. Hear their thoughts on the state of Buffalo’s roster and the team’s pressing needs heading into the offseason, how the Bills can restructure existing deals to free up cap space, why the team is confident in its coaching staff, and more!
Even more Bills news and notes
A look at the state of Buffalo’s offensive line and its edge rushers, whether second-year wide receiver Khalil Shakir can crack Buffalo’s top three wideouts in 2023, why Buffalo’s receivers were plagued by drops in 2022 and what can be done to fix the issue next year, what the Bills will do with free-agent running back Devin Singletary, and more!
