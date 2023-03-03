WR Jordan Addison said he “crushed” his interview with the Buffalo Bills at NFL combine

It’s NFL Scouting Combine week and Jordan Addison, a wide receiver from University of Southern California, had a formal meeting with the Buffalo Bills and came out of the meeting saying that he “crushed it.”

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison had a formal meeting with the #Bills this week. He said he “crushed it” and he explained why. He grew up in same hometown as Stefon Diggs and watched him when he was in high school. pic.twitter.com/65kQnqdkjF — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) March 3, 2023

Addison said that it would mean a lot to be able catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen alongside All-Pro Stefon Diggs. The NFL-hopeful said that he grew up in the same neighborhood as Diggs, playing for the same youth league team.

“That was just a guy that I looked up to and watched growing up.” Addison said that he attended some of Diggs’ high school games and has tried to pattern his playing after the Pro Bowler before adding a little detail about what he has learned from studying pros like Diggs. “What I take from them is route running — being able to separate at the top of the route.”

When asked about his meeting with the Bills, the 6’0”, 175-pound receiver said that he felt it went well and that he “crushed it.”

“The plays, the formations. We went over the playbook.” Addison expanded on what exactly he thought he excelled at during his meeting with the AFC East Champions saying that he felt he retained the information he was given. “I gave it back to them how they wanted it.”

Addison had 219 receptions for 3134 yards in three seasons with USC, with his best season coming in 2021 (100 receptions for 1593 yards and 17 touchdowns).

It’s important to note that the Buffalo Bills have not made any comment on any of the draft prospects they have or have not met with up to this point.