Buffalo Bills re-sign Ike Boettger to one-year deal for 2023 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to a one-year contract, per the team’s PR twitter announcement on Friday, March 3. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boettger, 28, has been a member of the Buffalo Bills for all or part of the previous five seasons. One Bills Drive signed Boettger to a one-year deal last March.

Originally signing with the Bills following the 2018 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, Boettger now enters his fifth season with the team. While he appeared in just six games over the course of the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons, Boettger worked his way into a starter’s role during the 2020 (12 games, seven starts) and 2021 (15 games, 10 starts) seasons. Toward the end of the 2021 season Boettger became the team’s starting left guard, only to find is season end following a torn Achilles tendon that he had surgically repaired that December.

The bulk of last season Boettger spent rehabbing that repaired Achilles. He played one game during the 2022 season, tallying six snaps on offense and five special teams snaps against the Chicago Bears.

Now over a year removed from surgery to repair that Achilles (the second of his career, one to each side), Boettger will be back in Orchard Park, NY for the 2023 season in a bid to prove he’s ready to retake his starting role on the interior offensive line. Boettger — who turns 29 this October — represents, at minimum, solid veteran depth. Provided he’s fully recovered and faces no additional setbacks to the Achilles repair, another one-year deal gives Boettger an additional opportunity to compete for a roster spot for an offensive line very much under the microscope.

