The Buffalo Bills will call Highmark Stadium home until their new stadium is completed in time for the start of the 2026 season.

But while the team won’t move into its new Orchard Park, NY facility for another three seasons, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing the latest news on Buffalo’s new stadium, including updated figures on how much the facility will cost and new artist renderings depicting how the stadium will look.

Latest on Buffalo’s new stadium

Among the new information we gleaned about Buffalo’s outdoor stadium, set to debut in time for the 2026 season: the price tag has increased from $1.4 billion to $1.54 billion, the final agreement should be in the hands of the Erie County Legislature for review any day now, New York state has approved the project, the funds have been entered into the state’s budget, and everything is still running on time for the stadium project.

DT Jordan Phillips returning to Buffalo

Phillips is expected to remain with the Bills on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Phillips, 30, played for the Bills in 2019, registering 9.5 sacks before signing to play with the Arizona Cardinals. He returned to Buffalo for the 2022 season, making 20 tackles in 12 games.

NFL announces cardiac arrest initiatives

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in Washington, DC to speak at Capitol Hill introducing the Access to AEDs Act, which would increase the training and availability of AEDs on school campuses. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest incident and collapsed on the field following a play in the Bills’ road game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The quick action of first responders is widely credited with saving Hamlin’s life.

Even more Bills news

Key takeaways from the NFL’s Annual Meeting, why Buffalo’s upcoming game in London promises to be a hot ticket, and remembering former Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish.

