The Buffalo Bills have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, beginning with the 27th overall pick in the first round. General manager Brandon Beane has shown a penchant for wheeling and dealing in the draft, but in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we start off by analyzing which players make the most sense for Buffalo to draft at pick No. 27.

Fun with mock drafts

Following the first two weeks of free agency, it’s time to turn our attention to the annual NFL Draft, which kicks off April 27 in Kansas City, MO. Contained here are the most recent mock drafts to see who the draft experts think will wind up in Buffalo, plus, a few impact players who could make an immediate difference on the field this year, Buffalo’s post-free agency needs, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Observations about what Buffalo’s moves so far in free agency mean for the upcoming season, why additions are still needed on Buffalo’s defensive line, key offseason dates, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings