The Buffalo Bills have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, beginning with the 27th overall pick in the first round. General manager Brandon Beane has shown a penchant for wheeling and dealing in the draft, but in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we start off by analyzing which players make the most sense for Buffalo to draft at pick No. 27.
Fun with mock drafts
Following the first two weeks of free agency, it’s time to turn our attention to the annual NFL Draft, which kicks off April 27 in Kansas City, MO. Contained here are the most recent mock drafts to see who the draft experts think will wind up in Buffalo, plus, a few impact players who could make an immediate difference on the field this year, Buffalo’s post-free agency needs, and more!
- Mock Draft 5.0: Draft experts all over the board in latest Buffalo Bills mock draft roundup - newyorkupstate.com
- 2023 NFL mock draft: Mike Tannenbaum’s GM first-round picks - ESPN.com
- 2023 NFL 3-Round Mock: Ravens replace Lamar Jackson with Anthony Richardson; Steelers trade back into Round 1 - CBSSports.com
- Cynthia Frelund 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Packers select WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Falcons pick QB - NFL.com
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: QBs taken with first three picks, Colts make Christian Gonzalez first defender selected | Pro Football Focus
- Which WR draft prospects fit the Buffalo Bills best? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills NFL Draft 2023 guide: Picks, predictions and key needs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Buffalo Bills 2023 NFL Draft big board: Examining Buffalo’s post-free agency needs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL Mock Draft 2023: Surprise pick at No. 2 as Bryce Young falls to Colts at No. 4 - The Athletic
Even more Bills news and notes
Observations about what Buffalo’s moves so far in free agency mean for the upcoming season, why additions are still needed on Buffalo’s defensive line, key offseason dates, and more!
- Five things we’ve learned about the Bills in free agency so far - BuffaloBills.com
- Ryan O’Halloran: Bills have stood pat on defensive line in free agency. An addition is needed - Buffalo News
- Analysis: Whether real or rumored, Bills have become a popular destination, and that’s a plus - Buffalo News
- Bills offseason workout, OTA dates - WGR 550
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
