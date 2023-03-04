The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Friday with a strong group of defensive backs putting their skills on display before the Buffalo Bills and the 31 other NFL teams on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a few thoughts from Day 2 at the NFL’s annual combine.

Thoughts from Day 2 at the NFL Scouting Combine

Catch up on the list of college football standouts who’ve met with general manager Brandon Beane and Buffalo’s front office — including Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Plus, some of the top prospects that Bills fans should be watching at the NFL combine, potential draft candidates at slot receiver and safety, and more!

More on Leslie Frazier’s choice to take a year off

With defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier stepping down for a year, catch up on Buffalo’s intriguing in-house options to call defensive plays for the 2023 NFL season, including head coach Sean McDermott. Plus, hear from edge rusher Von Miller, who “didn’t see it (Frazier taking a year off) coming.”

Bills re-sign G Ike Boettger

Offensive guard Ike Boettger will be back in the mix among Buffalo’s interior offensive linemen after the team announced it has re-signed Boettger to a one-year contract.

Even more Bills news and notes

A deep dive into the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks and wide receivers, how Von Miller’s injury timeline influences the Bills’ needs along the defensive line, where Buffalo ranks on the NFL Players Association’s inaugural team report cards, and more.

