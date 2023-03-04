The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continued on Friday with a strong group of defensive backs putting their skills on display before the Buffalo Bills and the 31 other NFL teams on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a few thoughts from Day 2 at the NFL’s annual combine.
Thoughts from Day 2 at the NFL Scouting Combine
Catch up on the list of college football standouts who’ve met with general manager Brandon Beane and Buffalo’s front office — including Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed, and Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Plus, some of the top prospects that Bills fans should be watching at the NFL combine, potential draft candidates at slot receiver and safety, and more!
- NFL Scouting Combine 2023: Who have Buffalo Bills met with in Indianapolis? - newyorkupstate.com
- What they’re saying about the Buffalo Bills at NFL Combine - BuffaloBills.com
- 7 draft prospects that must be on Buffalo Bills fans’ radar during NFL scouting combine week - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills news, notes from NFL Combine: Who are they eying at slot receiver - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills news, notes from NFL Combine: Potential options to fill safety need - Democrat & Chronicle
- Ryan O’Halloran: Can diminutive Bryce Young have big-time impact in NFL? It would be a game changer - Buffalo News
- Former UB WR Charlie Jones led nation in catches, preps for NFL career - Buffalo News
More on Leslie Frazier’s choice to take a year off
With defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier stepping down for a year, catch up on Buffalo’s intriguing in-house options to call defensive plays for the 2023 NFL season, including head coach Sean McDermott. Plus, hear from edge rusher Von Miller, who “didn’t see it (Frazier taking a year off) coming.”
- Ryan O’Halloran: Sean McDermott’s easiest offseason decision? Name himself defensive play-caller - Buffalo News
- What will the Bills do without defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier? - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills’ Von Miller on defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier taking year off: ‘I didn’t see it coming’ - Buffalo News
- Graham: Why Bills fans got their fickle wish with Leslie Frazier’s exit - The Athletic (subscription required)
Bills re-sign G Ike Boettger
Offensive guard Ike Boettger will be back in the mix among Buffalo’s interior offensive linemen after the team announced it has re-signed Boettger to a one-year contract.
- Buffalo Bills re-sign guard Ike Boettger to one-year deal - Buffalo News
- Bills re-sign Ike Boettger to one-year deal - WGR 550
- Bills re-sign G Ike Boettger to one-year deal - BuffaloBills.com
Even more Bills news and notes
A deep dive into the state of Buffalo’s quarterbacks and wide receivers, how Von Miller’s injury timeline influences the Bills’ needs along the defensive line, where Buffalo ranks on the NFL Players Association’s inaugural team report cards, and more.
- Capaccio: 2023 State of the Bills: Quarterback - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills in Review, wide receivers: Refresh needed for offense to take another step - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills offseason questions: How does Von Miller’s injury timeline impact needs on defensive line? - Buffalo News
- Bills mailbag: Von Miller in hindsight, offseason needs and public art - Buffalo News
- NFLPA releases team report cards. How do Buffalo Bills stack up with free agency looming? - newyorkupstate.com
- How can Orchard Park benefit from a new stadium? - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills re-sign Ike Boettger to one-year deal for 2023 NFL season - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 2022 film review: Offensive giveaways, Part 2 - Buffalo Rumblings
- State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: tight ends - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: A trade-back candidate who fortifies Buffalo’s trenches - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills HC Sean McDermott talks receivers and running backs during NFL Combine media session - Buffalo Rumblings
- Zay Flowers could be the Robin to Stefon Diggs’ Batman - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Mathia: Standard Deviation, what do you mean “average” part 2 - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...