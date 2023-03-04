2023 NFL Scouting Combine open thread — Day 3: QBs, WRs, and TEs

The first two days of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workouts gave everyone a chance to observe the wealth of defensive talent on hand and ready to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. The most recent group of defensive backs impressed — especially the cornerback group. Maryland teammates Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett both tested extremely well — running 4.35 and 4.30 respectfully in the 40-yard dash. The pair also each registered over a 40” vertical and an 11’ broad jump.

On tap for the weekend is the offense, which should feature plenty of prospects to turn heads. On Saturday, quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will attempt to help their stock ahead of April. Among those expected to draw plenty of attention with their workout is quarterback Anthony Richardson. This is a setting the Florida star should thrive in due to his elite traits for the position. His weigh-in and testing should be very good to elite in comparison to his peers. The throwing session should also allow him to show off a considerable amount of skill.

Wide receivers need a big day to prove their value

The 2023 draft class is widely considered a weak receiver class in comparison to recent years. A quality day for the wideouts could help to turn that script more so in their favor. A couple of wide receivers need good days on Saturday to keep their stock in a healthy place — namely LSU’s Kayshon Boutte and SMU’s Rashee Rice. Boutte saw his stock deteriorate with an odd season at LSU where he massively under-produced. A good workout could regenerate some buzz for him again after being a near-consensus first rounder by media outlets prior to the 2022 college football season. Rice had a ton of buzz heading into the Senior Bowl. But the productive receiver (1,355 yards in 2022) had a difficult time separating during one-on-ones during the week at the all-star game. That situation considerably hurt his buzz. Like Boutte, a good workout could help to restore Rice’s place in the receiver pecking order for this class.

Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee will compete for the fastest 40-yard dash regardless of position this year. Running in the 4.2s is well within his range.

Saturday’s workout begins at 1 p.m EST. The group will weigh in and measure — then they’ll hit the field for speed, explosion, and agility testing. They’ll then go straight into on-field position drills. An attempt at primetime failed last season with many of the invitees opting out of some workouts. Coverage will air on NFL Network.

