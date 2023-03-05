The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has got you covered every day! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the off-season content you know you need!

Billieve

A difficult offseason got even tougher for the Buffalo Bills with Tuesday’s surprising news that longtime defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was taking a year off from coaching. On this week’s Billieve podcast, host John Boccacino discusses the Frazier news, assesses the impact Frazier made on Buffalo’s defense, debunks the rumors that this move was done to prevent having to fire Frazier, examines how the Bills will move forward without one of their most respected leaders, and speculates on whether head coach Sean McDermott will take over defensive play-calling duties — or whether the Bills will turn to an internal or external candidate to fill Frazier’s role.

Leading the Charge (em português)

Nesse episódio do Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude se passa por Brandon Beane, assumindo as funções do GM do Buffalo Bills por um dia!

Através de uma ferramenta de simulação de offseason, ele lida com o espaço (ou a falta dele) no teto salarial da equipe, tomando decisões sobre os free agents de Buffalo e mergulhando no mercado em busca de reforços, analisando quais possibilidades são possíveis dentro da realidade da franquia.

Além disso, Fernando faz observações sobre o NFL Combine, que estará acontecendo durante o final de semana e interage com a Mafia pelo chat!

English translation:

In this episode of Leading the Charge, Fernando Schmude puts himself in the shoes of Brandon Beane, taking over as the GM of the Buffalo Bills for a day!

Through an offseason simulation tool, he deals with the space (or lack thereof) in the team’s salary cap, making decisions about Buffalo’s free agents and diving into the market in search of reinforcements, analyzing what possibilities are possible within the franchise reality.

Also, Fernando makes notes about the NFL Combine, happening this weekend, and interacts with Mafia via chat!

