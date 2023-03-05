2023 NFL Scouting Combine open thread — Day 4: RBs and OL

The final day of the NFL Scouting Combine is here. There’s been so many 40-yard dashes run that you probably could go out there and run a technically sound dash yourself right now. The first offensive players were on the field on Saturday — highlighted by an elite performance from quarterback Anthony Richardson who tested as the best athlete ever at the quarterback position (40.5 inch vertical, 4.43 40-yard dash, and 10’9” broad jump). C.J. Stroud had a near-flawless throwing session to receivers. The tight end class was already viewed as elite, but they turned heads even more on Saturday night. One of the marquee performances was by an unheralded prospected in Old Dominion’s Zach Kuntz. He went 40” in the vertical, 10’8” in the broad, and 4.55 in the 40 at 6’7” and 255 pounds. Georgia tight end Darnell Washington also turned heads with a 4.64 40 at nearly 6’7” and 265 pounds.

Now it’s time for the big boys up front to take the field along with a very strong running back class. The offensive line position hasn’t been highly thought of this cycle, but there’s certainly plenty to watch with the group heading into their workout. Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is someone that draft fans should expect to test well on the afternoon. Georgia tackle Broderick Jones is also expected to test at a high level.

The running back group is strong in 2023 — they’re likely to test that way on Sunday as well. Texas A&M’s Devon Achane has a real shot to break the record for the fastest 40 time. Alabama back Jahmyr Gibbs (who has drawn comparisons to Aaron Jones and Alvin Kamara) is also expected to test well.

Sunday’s final workout session begins at 1 p.m EST. The group will weigh in and measure — then they’ll hit the field for speed, explosion, and agility testing. They’ll then go straight into on-field position drills. Coverage will air on NFL Network.

