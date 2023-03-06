The Buffalo Bills knew they had a veteran-laden team entering the 2022 NFL Draft, and went about making their draft picks accordingly last year, realistically knowing they likely only needed a starter at CB2 along with potential depth at several other key positions.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining the contributions Buffalo’s rookies made last year while discussing how those now second-year pros need to do more if the Bills are to be successful in 2023.
Buffalo’s 2022 rookies need to contribute more
The Buffalo Bills drafted eight players last spring — cornerbacks Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford, running back James Cook, linebackers Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, punter Matt Araiza and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta—but cut Araiza and Tenuta before the regular season began.
Those six rookies saw the second-fewest total snaps played by any team last year (1,998). Only the Miami Dolphins had fewer (1,684). Contained below, a look at how Buffalo’s rookies fared last year and a case for them to play a larger role this season. Plus, examining the state of the Bills’ cornerbacks, exploring whether Benford should make the switch to safety this year, analyzing whether Bernard could take over for Edmunds at middle linebacker, and where NFL experts think Edmunds and Jordan Poyer could wind up in free agency.
2022 Year-in-Review
In reviewing Buffalo’s 2022 season, take a look at the state of Buffalo’s running backs, see whether Quintin Morris could step up as Buffalo’s second tight end for next year, and learn where Josh Allen wound up on various QB rankings lists from last year.
Even more Bills news and notes
Why former Bills wide receivers coach Chad Hall opted to leave for a lateral move with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the events that led to Isaiah Hodgins departing Buffalo for the New York Giants, and why Bills fans needn’t worry about wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ attitude.
