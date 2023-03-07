Buffalo Rumblings cast episodes for 3/7/2023: OffSeason and Combine Discussions

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast and podcast network has got you covered today! We have something for all of you. Be sure to tune in to get all the offseason content about the Buffalo Bills and more you know you need!

In the latest episode of Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, presented by Homage , host Anthony Marino takes a look at the start of free agency. The Buffalo Bills have a number of positional groups that could use some additions. Which group do listeners think the front office should prioritize? Wide receiver? Offensive line? Check the latest episode for the latest on the Bills’ offseason.

The Code of Conduct is back with some special guests from Built in Buffalo! Luka and Josh join JSpence to discuss everything Buffalo Bills!

Free agency officially begins when the NFL League Year does at 4 p.m. EST. March 15-17: Legal negotiating period for unrestricted free agents between players’ agents and teams can take place. JSpence and Dan discuss the possible end to an era in Buffalo as pending free agents look for the best deal for themselves. Will cash rule everything for Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer, Devin Singletary, and others? Or will Brandon Beane be able to keep the band together for one more run at a Super Bowl?

