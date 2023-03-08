The annual NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the Buffalo Bills did their due diligence, meeting with some of college football’s most talented players in Indianapolis, IN.

While the NFL Draft is still seven weeks away, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick, including a talented wide receiver, at pick No. 27.

Analyzing the latest mock drafts

The Buffalo Bills currently have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, beginning with pick No. 27 in the first round. Sifting through the latest mock drafts, we find out which wide receiver general manager Brandon Beane could add that would give Josh Allen another talented weapon for Buffalo’s offense. Plus, a seven-round mock draft, which wide receivers could be available for the Bills in the first two rounds, why Beane hasn’t ruled out taking a running back in the first round, and more!

Final thoughts from the Scouting Combine

We hear from some of the top talent at the Combine about how special it would be to play for the Bills, find out how wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lasting impact on some of the top college football prospects, learn how edge rusher Von Miller used the Combine as an opportunity to learn about life as a front office executive, and more!

Even more Bills news and notes

Trying to make sense of assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s decision to take a year off from coaching, and the rumors that the Bills could go after talented Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

