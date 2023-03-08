The annual NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone, and the Buffalo Bills did their due diligence, meeting with some of college football’s most talented players in Indianapolis, IN.
While the NFL Draft is still seven weeks away, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining a few mock drafts to see which direction the Bills could go with their first-round pick, including a talented wide receiver, at pick No. 27.
Analyzing the latest mock drafts
The Buffalo Bills currently have six selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, beginning with pick No. 27 in the first round. Sifting through the latest mock drafts, we find out which wide receiver general manager Brandon Beane could add that would give Josh Allen another talented weapon for Buffalo’s offense. Plus, a seven-round mock draft, which wide receivers could be available for the Bills in the first two rounds, why Beane hasn’t ruled out taking a running back in the first round, and more!
- Mock Draft I: Bills add another weapon for Josh Allen at No. 27 overall - Buffalo News
- Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Post-Combine mock draft roundup for Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills 7-round 2023 mock draft: Playmaker and protection are on the way for Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Dane Brugler’s NFL mock draft, 3.0: Colts trade up to No. 1 for C.J. Stroud - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills have used one top-125 pick since 2015 on receiver. Options abound in rounds 1-2 this year - Buffalo News
- NFL Draft 2023: What we learned about all 32 teams’ draft plans at the combine - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills GM Brandon Beane won’t rule out a running back in first round - Buffalo News
Final thoughts from the Scouting Combine
We hear from some of the top talent at the Combine about how special it would be to play for the Bills, find out how wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lasting impact on some of the top college football prospects, learn how edge rusher Von Miller used the Combine as an opportunity to learn about life as a front office executive, and more!
- What playing for the Buffalo Bills would mean to 2023 NFL Draft prospects - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL prospects have high regards for Buffalo Bills’ 2022 rookie class - BuffaloBills.com
- How Stefon Diggs has made a lasting impact on several NFL prospects - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills LB Von Miller learning from some of the best while at NFL Combine - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen’s 62 mph throw remains NFL scouting combine standard but he has company - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
Trying to make sense of assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s decision to take a year off from coaching, and the rumors that the Bills could go after talented Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.
- Bills Mailbag: Trying to make sense of Leslie Frazier’s departure - Buffalo News
- Titans shopping Derrick Henry. Will Buffalo Bills pursue RB? Here’s what report says - newyorkupstate.com
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills remain spectators as NFL franchise tag deadline passes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills ranked among top 10 in first-ever NFLPA “club report cards” - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills could target Cedric Tillman after Round 1 of 2023 NFL Draft - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two rounds to quickly bolster the Bills’ offense - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bijan Robinson and the Buffalo Bills: weighing the pros and cons - Buffalo Rumblings
- Will HC Sean McDermott call Buffalo Bills’ defense in 2023? - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...