2023 NFL Mock Draft: Two rounds to quickly bolster the Bills’ offense

As the weeks progress, the possibilities for the Buffalo Bills start to become limited for first-round mock drafts in the lead-up to the real draft in April. So how do we spice things up a little bit? Well, by adding another round to the mock of course.

It takes more than getting a first-round pick right to nail a draft and keep a Super Bowl window pried open for as long as possible. Identifying talent that fits need is the most beautiful part of any draft. That’s the task of all 32 NFL general managers each draft season. Bringing new names to the table helps set the scene of some realistic outcomes through the first 59 picks of the draft.

Let’s use this week’s mock to attack the offensive side of the ball. Bills Mafia has been clamoring for cheap, talented upgrades around star quarterback Josh Allen. This mock should make plenty of fans happy for the future of the Bills’ offense.

For this exercise, we’ll put a realistic scenario in place using a recent big board put together by The Athletic’s NFL Draft Writer Dane Brugler. Brugler is very plugged in to the league — with an enormous understanding of who the league’s personnel likes along with his own thoughts and opinions on prospects.

With the 27th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

It seems that Wright is now receiving first-round buzz. We recently put out a mock draft that had the Bills selecting Wright in a trade-down scenario. This week, the Bills stay put at 27 and select the right tackle out of Tennessee.

Wright’s recruiting pedigree is strong — a former five-star recruit. He checks the measurement boxes as a potential starting right tackle in the NFL who can help bolster one of the weakest points of the roster. Wright’s nasty streak will be something the team surely covets. Wright makes a lot of sense as a Spencer Brown replacement — raising the overall floor of the room.

With the 59th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Picture Zay Flowers as Isaiah McKenzie if McKenzie grabbed a Mario Super Star. Flowers has all of the goods of an electric slot-only receiver in the NFL. He has fantastic footwork with and without the ball in his hands. He has elite ability to get through any and all breaks while offering up the ability to win after the catch as well.

Flowers will likely never be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but that isn’t why you select this player in the second round. He serves as a supplement to a player like Stefon Diggs and presents a legitimate vertical presence in the NFL. Flowers is fresh off a 4.42 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He’s not a technician at this point in his career. If the Bills were to select him, technique isn’t going to be the reason. Flowers will need to work on pacing his routes and going to work when he can’t win off of pure athleticism like he did in the college game.

This spot would be on the lower end of Flowers’ range in the actual draft. But it’s not inconceivable that he makes it to this point due to a lack of overall size for the position.

The additions of Wright and Flowers would give the Bills’ offense a bit of a youthful jolt that allows them room to breathe — two starters at positions of value on rookie deals is a bargain any team craves. If Wright and Flowers were to hit, the Bills would keep their hopes of prying open the Super Bowl window alive and well.