Coming off another AFC East championship, the Buffalo Bills are heading into a pivotal offseason.

They have six draft picks in next month’s NFL Draft. They are significantly over the projected salary cap. They could potentially lose their starting middle linebacker (Tremaine Edmunds) and All-Pro safety (Jordan Poyer). In other words, general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott face a tall task trying to address the holes on the roster.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by predicting how Buffalo’s offseason could play out.

Predicting Buffalo’s offseason moves

Linked below: Five moves the Bills should make this offseason, along with five moves to avoid as Brandon Beane looks to improve Buffalo’s roster. Plus, five free-agent signings that make sense, ways the Bills could free up some cap space, the latest on Edmunds’ future with Buffalo, and more!

Should the Bills pursue RB Derrick Henry?

The Bills are the favorites (according to the experts in Las Vegas) to land standout running back Derrick Henry in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. With Devin Singletary a free agent, should the Bills strongly consider acquiring Henry to pair with dynamic tailback James Cook, who displayed flashes of his potential during his rookie season?

Even more Bills news and notes

The state of Buffalo’s wide receivers, the latest from mock draft experts on who the Bills could select with the 27th overall pick in the first round, and how the Bills and Buffalo Sabres are once again teaming up on 7/16 Day to benefit local charities.

