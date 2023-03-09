Levi Wallace Foundation Golf for Good charity tournament heats up Phoenix

It has now been a complete year since Levi Wallace and the Buffalo Bills parted ways. Wallace took I-79 S play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he just finished the best season of his professional career — posting 4 interceptions and 13 passes defended. Since his college days at Alabama, Wallace has constantly bet on himself and earned his way at every level. He walked on to Nick Saban’s team, earned a scholarship as a junior, and was an important part of two championship teams. After going undrafted, he fought and solidified his place in Buffalo’s top defense until signing his first free-agent deal with the Steelers.

But the most impressive thing about Levi Wallace isn’t his ability to play football. It’s his benevolence and willingness to help others every chance he gets. Most recently, the Levi Wallace Foundation hosted the second-annual Levi Wallace Golf for Good charity event in Phoenix, AZ “to provide kids with more opportunities to obtain athletic/academic scholarships and visibility from college sports programs.” President of the foundation, Wendy Wallace spoke about the importance of pouring back into the community that Levi came from and others like it.

Thankfully, I was fortunate enough to attend this year’s charity tournament. The Raven Golf Club in Phoenix was the perfect venue to host this year’s event. There was an abundance of smiles, laughter and competition. Wallace even drew help from some of his former Bills teammates to join in on the fun. Arizona Cardinals safety Josh Thomas, and soon-to-be free-agent safety Jordan Poyer joined the tournament and donated items for the auction. Wallace also auctioned off items from his inaugural season in Pittsburgh, as well as a jersey from All-Pro free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

We all know how hard Levi plays on the field, but I wanted to take the time to highlight the difference he’s making off of it. When Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on field Week 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Levi Wallace was one of the first to step up to the challenge in Pittsburgh to assist at the daycare supported by Hamlin’s family.

If you’d like to get involved with some of Wallace’s charitable efforts by participating or donating, there are several other events posted on the charity’s website: LeviWallace.org.

Levi Wallace may have left the Buffalo Bills, but the spirit of Bills Mafia is as strong as ever with him.

Looks like @LWFoundation39 connected well on this one pic.twitter.com/GxxZ5lW54p — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) March 4, 2023

He’s pretty good at golf, too.