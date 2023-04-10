Since taking over as the Buffalo Bills’ general manager following the 2017 NFL Draft, Brandon Beane has shown a willingness to wheel and deal with his draft picks, including making four such deals during last year’s draft.

The Bills currently possess six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the 27th overall selection in the first round. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the reports that the Bills are considering moving up from pick 27 in this year’s draft.

Report: Bills have ‘eyes on moving up’ in first round

Could the Bills be looking to move up in the first round of the draft? According to at least one NFL insider, the Bills are “anxious” to make a deal to move up in the draft. Plus, examining all of the 31 trades involving draft picks that general manager Brandon Beane has made during his tenure in Buffalo.

Assessing this year’s linebacker prospects

With Tremaine Edmunds’ departure to the Chicago Bears in free agency, the Bills find themselves with a need at the linebacker position. Linked here are a run through the linebacker prospects and discussion about why Iowa standout Jack Campbell could make the most sense to replace Edmunds in Buffalo’s defense.

Even more Bills news and notes

Breaking down the financials of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ one-year deal to return to the Bills, how edge rusher Von Miller is preparing for life once his playing days are finished, and how quarterback Josh Allen made one card collector’s day.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings