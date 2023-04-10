Buffalo Bills bringing back DE Shaq Lawson on one-year deal, per report

With a report claiming that they will be bringing defensive end Shaq Lawson back for one more year, it looks as if the Buffalo Bills are committed to a “run-it-back” approach for their 2023 defensive line up.

Mid-day Monday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that he had sources telling him that the Bills will bring Lawson back for the upcoming NFL season.

The #Bills are bringing DE Shaq Lawson back, source says. One-year deal to remain in Buffalo. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 10, 2023

Lawson started his career in Buffalo in 2016 before spending 2020 with the Miami Dolphins and 2021 with the Houston Texans and New York Jets. Prior to the 2022 season, the Bills brought him back home on a one-year deal. The fan-favorite defensive end made good on his return to Orchard Park, NY, where he appeared in 15 games for the Bills last season, recording 19 tackles, 12 assists, and 3.5 sacks.

Lawson joins safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, cornerback Dane Jackson, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Cam Lewis, and linebacker Tyler Matakevich as defensive free agents the Bills have made sure to keep in the Buffalo blue and red for the 2023 season.

On the flip side, Buffalo has not sought any defensive free agents who were playing with any other team last season, indicating that they are either (a) confident in the team they already have, or (b) think the pieces they need will be available via the draft later this month.

Details of Lawson’s contract have not been released as of yet.