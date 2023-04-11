2023 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills top-30 pre-draft visit tracker

With the 2023 NFL Draft just a few weeks away, information about the Buffalo Bills’ top-30 pre-draft visitors is beginning to leak out. Often when a team’s begins to fill up, we’re able to gain a better sense of those players and positions the Bills may hold as key members of their draft board.

While each official visit is important and usually represents some level of interest by general manager Brandon Beane and One Bills Drive, said visit doesn’t guarantee interest in a prospect. In the past, the Bills have conducted pre-draft visits to ask players about teammates who also hold their interest. There are sometimes situations where a top target by the team may be unable to schedule a visit. Other times, Buffalo may be involved in a trade that situates them to select a player who wasn’t originally on the team’s pre-draft visit radar.

For a more comprehensive look at all known visits conducted by the Buffalo Bills during the pre-draft process, click through to read our article.

Pre-draft visits are an excellent opportunity for teams to meet with a player for an on-site interview, physical, and workout.

As always, we’ll update this page with pre-draft visitors as they are reported. The Bills don’t freely announce their pre-draft visitors, and this reporting is often sourced from smaller local reporters who have a connection with a school or took a lucky flight. If a well-known beat reporter mentions the visit, we’ll add that.

Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Top-30 Pre-Draft Official Visits

The following players listed below don’t count against the Buffalo Bills’ top-30 visits, as their colleges are considered part of Buffalo’s home market by league rules.

Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Pre-Draft Local Visits