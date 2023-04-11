Buffalo Bills 2023 top-30 visit analysis: OG O’Cyrus Torrence

O’Cyrus Torrence is the projected top guard in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Positional-value wise, this likely puts Torrence in conversation to go during the late first round to mid-second round. As luck would have it, lines up pretty well with where the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to pick.

There are documented concerns about Torrence’s lack of athleticism, and his deficiencies as a pass blocker when blocking more athletic defensive linemen. Torrence is a huge prospect, standing 6’5” and weighing 330 pounds — and he’s an aggressive and tenacious run blocker. Does that make O’Cyrus Torrence a good candidate to be drafted by the Bills, even amid the concerns? Let’s see what the tape says about the guard out of Florida.

O’Cyrus Torrence in pass protection

Despite those concerns about Torrence’s pass blocking, he showed off good power and skill on this play. As the ball snapped, Torrence matched up against the Utah defensive tackle. Torrance used his power to anchor, giving up no ground in pass protection. He also did a good job of hand-fighting the defender and keeping inside control with his hands.

Torrence displays good awareness and feel

Awareness when blocking is one of the most underrated parts of being a good offensive lineman. When the ball snapped there was no one to block in front of Torrence, so he was left to find a free target. As the Florida running back ran ahead of Torrance up field, Torrence turned around to find and block the defender chasing from behind. This is a savvy play because it prevented the defender from possibly chasing down the running back from behind.

Torrence using exceptional form as a pulling guard

Here you can see Torrence’s exceptional pulling ability on full display. At the snap, Torrence pulled left with no one to block at the end of the line. As such, Torrence slowed down and didn’t overrun the play. Torrance then went around the edge and found the final defender to block. Torrance displayed a lot of patience as a pull blocker on this play.

In summary

From the plays shown here, it’s easy to see why O’Cyrus Torrence is widely regarded as the best interior offensive lineman in this year’s draft. For the Bills, Torrence would would represent an upgrade at a position of need and he appears capable in both the run and passing game.

How would you feel if the Bills drafted Torrence or any guard late in the first round?