The Buffalo Bills hosted OG O’Cyrus Torrence for pre-draft top-30 visit

With just over two weeks to go until the 2023 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane continue to host key prospects as part of their pre-draft top-30 official visits.

Offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence reportedly met with the team at One Bills Drive during the initial wave of free agency, with word spreading only recently. Torrence’s meeting with the Bills wasn’t the first the two sides have connected. Buffalo also met with him during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Justin M of The Draft Network was the first to report the news earlier this spring.

Florida IOL O'Cyrus Torrence has Top 30 visits lined up with #Steelers, #Commanders and #Bills, per league source.



O’Cyrus Torrence is considered by many to be one of the premiere interior linemen in this year’s draft. At 6’5” and 330 pounds, Torrence has built a solid resume, especially as a dominant run blocker. He made the successful transition from the Sun Belt Conference (University of Louisiana-Lafayette) to the SEC (University of Florida) — a rare accomplishment for most college football players. Torrence earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors for his blocking during the 2021 college football season. He’d follow that up by earning first-team All-SEC honors during the 2022 season for his play at right guard.

Torrence is a willing blocker who welcomes contact and will play through every whistle. His aggressive nature clears running lanes, but can also show up as a detriment in situations where technical skill is required.

There are concerns about his ability to provide sound pass protection, given his lack success against athletic pass rushers and subpar athleticism. He may best fit in along an offensive line that operates a power-run scheme.

Despite his lack of athleticism, it’s likely O’Cyrus Torrence’s best traits are yet to unfold. If he can put together a robust toolbox of pass protection moves and counter more athletic defenders with technical skill, Torrence could become a great starter in any offense. His size and ability as a run blocker would be a welcome asset on Buffalo’s line, but he profiles as a player who may not have a truly versatile skill set out of the gate.

For now, perhaps the biggest question about Torrence for the Buffalo Bills is if they see him as more than just a mammoth mauler in the run game as part of a downhill offense.

