A few days after the Buffalo Bills announced they had re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that another of Phillips’ defensive linemates—defensive end Shaq Lawson—is also returning on a one-year contract.

Bills bringing back DE Shaq Lawson

Lawson is returning to the Bills for a second consecutive season, a logical move for both sides after Lawson expressed a strong desire to re-sign with Buffalo earlier in the offseason. The former first-round pick was solid with Buffalo last year, making 31 tackles with 3.5 sacks in 15 games (with six starts). Lawson was a valuable member of the defensive line, especially once edge rusher Von Miller suffered a season-ending injury.

The latest NFL mock drafts

Only three weeks to go until the NFL’s annual draft in Kansas City, MO. Take a look at the latest names being discussed for the Bills to draft with pick No. 27 and examine why selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a risky proposition.

Even more Bills NFL Draft news and notes

Exploring whether the Bills should consider drafting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, plus discussion on the defensive end and defensive tackle prospects, and examining if Buffalo can find its ideal safety in the Draft.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings