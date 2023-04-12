A few days after the Buffalo Bills announced they had re-signed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a one-year deal, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that another of Phillips’ defensive linemates—defensive end Shaq Lawson—is also returning on a one-year contract.
Bills bringing back DE Shaq Lawson
Lawson is returning to the Bills for a second consecutive season, a logical move for both sides after Lawson expressed a strong desire to re-sign with Buffalo earlier in the offseason. The former first-round pick was solid with Buffalo last year, making 31 tackles with 3.5 sacks in 15 games (with six starts). Lawson was a valuable member of the defensive line, especially once edge rusher Von Miller suffered a season-ending injury.
- Shaq Lawson signs one-year contract to stay with Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills re-sign defensive end Shaq Lawson, source says - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- Bills BREAKING: Shaq Lawson Signs One-Year Deal to Stay in Buffalo - Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More
The latest NFL mock drafts
Only three weeks to go until the NFL’s annual draft in Kansas City, MO. Take a look at the latest names being discussed for the Bills to draft with pick No. 27 and examine why selecting Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a risky proposition.
- Mock Draft Monday 7.0: NFL draft experts all go defense for Buffalo Bills in latest roundup - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills mock drafts | wgrz.com
- Jones: 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 - WGR 550
- NFL Mock Draft 2023: QBs still go off board with top three picks after Texans, Cardinals trade back - CBSSports.com
- Rhett Lewis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bijan Robinson cracks top 10; Ravens add another wide receiver - NFL.com
- 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Panthers make Anthony Richardson the No. 1 pick, C.J. Stroud slides out of the top 5 | NFL Draft | PFF
- NFL mock drafts 2023: Compare latest from Mel Kiper, Daniel Jeremiah, Todd McShay, other experts | Sporting News
- 2023 NFL draft: A running back in Round 1? Why Bijan Robinson is risky - ESPN.com
Even more Bills NFL Draft news and notes
Exploring whether the Bills should consider drafting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, plus discussion on the defensive end and defensive tackle prospects, and examining if Buffalo can find its ideal safety in the Draft.
- Bills Mailbag: Should Buffalo consider Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer at No. 27? - Buffalo News
- NFL draft preview: Depth at defensive end should allow Bills to wait to address pass rush - Buffalo News
- NFL draft preview: After Jalen Carter, defensive tackle class full of role players, not difference makers - Buffalo News
- How the Bills can find prototypical safety fits in the NFL Draft - The Athletic (subscription required)
