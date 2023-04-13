Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has made several moves to address the interior of Buffalo’s offensive line this offseason, including bringing in former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor McGovern to start at left guard, and adding an insurance policy like former Los Angeles Rams guard David Edwards.
But in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we lead off by examining the state of this year’s interior offensive linemen prospects, led by Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence and Texas Christian’s Steve Avila.
Will Bills turn to NFL Draft for interior offensive line help?
Back in January, during the Senior Bowl, fans of the Bills could have realistically expected Buffalo to look at the guard prospects with its first-round pick. After the moves Beane has made this offseason, that possibility doesn’t seem likely anymore. Linked here: a run down of this year’s best offensive linemen, why former Syracuse University standout Matthew Bergeron could be an appealing prospect, and why the Bills could consider going after a right tackle in the draft.
Buffalo continues to research wide receiver prospects
The Bills have drafted a wide receiver in the first four rounds only twice since the 2015 NFL Draft—Zay Jones at No. 37 in the second round in 2017 and Gabe Davis at No. 128 in the fourth round in 2020. But knowing how deep this year’s wide receiver class is, Buffalo is doing its homework on potential wide receiver prospects, including hosting several top wideouts on Top 30 visits. Plus, Buffalo’s Top 30 visits, including hosting Georgia tight end Darnell Washington
Even more Bills news and notes
Buffalo hosted free-agent running back Latavius Murray, a potential deal for talented linebacker Devin White, learn how ironclad Buffalo’s non-relocation agreement is in the new stadium deal, and more!
