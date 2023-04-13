AFC East Roundup: Previewing scheduled picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, with the first round taking place on April 27. Currently, teams are conducting their pre-draft top-30 official visits with prospects who could potentially be selected by any number of teams in a matter of weeks. Of course the big question on any fan’s mind is if their team will select a stud in Round 1 or perhaps find a diamond-in-the-rough prospect on Day 2 or 3? Since we tend to focus most on the AFC East around these parts, let’s take a look at what each of those teams currently hold for picks at the end of April.
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1: No. 27 overall
- Round 2: No. 59
- Round 3: No. 91
- Round 4: No. 130
- Round 5: No. 137 (from Arizona Cardinals)
- Round 6: No. 205
The Bills are in an interesting spot because no one knows what they’re going to do at pick 27. One of the benefits of having a solid roster is being able to go with the flow during the draft and see what falls. We’ve seen some mocks where the Bills trade up to select a player. But there are also some that have the team trading out of the pick due to a lack of preferred prospects when comparing the value.
Miami Dolphins
- Round 2: No. 51 overall
- Round 3: No. 84
- Round 6: No. 197
- Round 7: No. 238
The Dolphins will be twiddling their flippers during the Round 1, with no first-round pick in their arsenal. People may forget that their first-round pick this year was stripped away after an investigation into the team following the situation with former head coach Brian Flores.
New England Patriots
- Round 1: No. 14 overall
- Round 2: No. 46
- Round 3: No. 76 (from Panthers)
- Round 4: Nos. 107 (from Rams), 117, 135
- Round 6: Nos. 184 (from Raiders), 187 (from Panthers), 192, 210
- Round 7: No. 245 (from Bills through Falcons)
New York Jets
- Round 1: No. 13 overall
- Round 2: Nos. 42 (from Cleveland Browns), 43
- Round 4: No. 112
- Round 5: No. 143
- Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco 49ers through Houston Texans)
We’ll discuss the Patriots and Jets together here due to the interesting nature of their first-round picks. With the teams picking right after each other, perhaps there will be some gamesmanship taking place. Would the Jets select a player they are 50/50 on because they feel the Patriots would be taking them next? Perhaps the Patriots would explore trading up to number 12 so that they could jump the Jets and steal their player? We’ll have to wait until draft weekend to see how things play out — but we know Bill Belichick almost never stays put, and often likes to trade back.
