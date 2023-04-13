AFC East Roundup: Previewing scheduled picks in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, with the first round taking place on April 27. Currently, teams are conducting their pre-draft top-30 official visits with prospects who could potentially be selected by any number of teams in a matter of weeks. Of course the big question on any fan’s mind is if their team will select a stud in Round 1 or perhaps find a diamond-in-the-rough prospect on Day 2 or 3? Since we tend to focus most on the AFC East around these parts, let’s take a look at what each of those teams currently hold for picks at the end of April.

Round 1: No. 27 overall

No. 27 overall Round 2: No. 59

No. 59 Round 3: No. 91

No. 91 Round 4: No. 130

No. 130 Round 5: No. 137 (from Arizona Cardinals)

No. 137 (from Arizona Cardinals) Round 6: No. 205

The Bills are in an interesting spot because no one knows what they’re going to do at pick 27. One of the benefits of having a solid roster is being able to go with the flow during the draft and see what falls. We’ve seen some mocks where the Bills trade up to select a player. But there are also some that have the team trading out of the pick due to a lack of preferred prospects when comparing the value.

Round 2: No. 51 overall

No. 51 overall Round 3: No. 84

No. 84 Round 6: No. 197

No. 197 Round 7: No. 238

The Dolphins will be twiddling their flippers during the Round 1, with no first-round pick in their arsenal. People may forget that their first-round pick this year was stripped away after an investigation into the team following the situation with former head coach Brian Flores.

Round 1: No. 14 overall

No. 14 overall Round 2: No. 46

No. 46 Round 3: No. 76 (from Panthers)

No. 76 (from Panthers) Round 4: Nos. 107 (from Rams), 117, 135

Nos. 107 (from Rams), 117, 135 Round 6: Nos. 184 (from Raiders), 187 (from Panthers), 192, 210

Nos. 184 (from Raiders), 187 (from Panthers), 192, 210 Round 7: No. 245 (from Bills through Falcons)

Round 1: No. 13 overall

No. 13 overall Round 2: Nos. 42 (from Cleveland Browns), 43

Nos. 42 (from Cleveland Browns), 43 Round 4: No. 112

No. 112 Round 5: No. 143

No. 143 Round 6: No. 207 (from San Francisco 49ers through Houston Texans)

We’ll discuss the Patriots and Jets together here due to the interesting nature of their first-round picks. With the teams picking right after each other, perhaps there will be some gamesmanship taking place. Would the Jets select a player they are 50/50 on because they feel the Patriots would be taking them next? Perhaps the Patriots would explore trading up to number 12 so that they could jump the Jets and steal their player? We’ll have to wait until draft weekend to see how things play out — but we know Bill Belichick almost never stays put, and often likes to trade back.