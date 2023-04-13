RB Kendre Miller paying top-30 pre-draft visit to Buffalo Bills this week

Running back Kendre Miller of TCU is reportedly meeting with the Buffalo Bills this week as part of their pre-draft top-30 visits ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news this week via Twitter.

#TCU RB Kendre Miller met with the #Chargers and #Rams on Saturday at TCU, and source said he has Top 30 visits this week — starting with the #Giants, #Bills, and #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2023

There isn’t much to share with regard to Miller’s timed tests, as he sat out the NFL Scouting Combine and other events after suffering an ACL injury in TCU’s playoff game. NFL Draft Buzz does list a timed speed of 4.58 second in the 40-yard dash for Miller, but with no explanation of when or where that time was recorded.

Kendre Miller is a patient, powerful runner who lacks elite speed necessary to pull away from NFL defenders. Miller profiles as a between-the-tackles runner at the next level, with great potential as a north-south bruiser.

His unique running style is oft-noted, with most analysts applying terms such as “tight-hipped” and “upright runner” to his draft profile. But many of those same right-ups also laud Miller’s natural instincts and vision as a running back.

Kendre Miller carries good size (5’11”, 215 pounds) and plenty of production into the NFL Draft — he’s been a productive runner since setting foot on the TCU campus. Miller played in nine games as a freshman, rushing 54 times for 392 yards (7.3 ypc) and a pair of touchdowns. During his sophomore season, Miller played in 10 games and carried 83 times for 623 yards (7.5 ypc) with seven touchdowns. Miller’s true junior season in 2022 was by far his most productive on the ground, rushing 216 times for 1,342 yards (6.2 ypc) with 17 touchdowns in a featured role with 13 games played.

Of note during his time at TCU, Miller totaled five fumbles in 32 games. Additionally, he doesn’t profile as much of a dual threat at the point — with just 29 receptions for 232 yards in his college career. But it should be noted that TCU doesn’t often involve their running backs in its passing offense.

Kendre Miller has the potential to handle a full workload in the NFL — perhaps even as a three-down back, though he must improve as a receiver. Given Miller’s youth at still just 20 years old, there will be teams excited to welcome the powerful runner to their locker room. Miller will find success with a team that can coach up his running form and enhance his power-running ability, while also helping him usher in a more full receiving skill set.

Does he fit the Bills? At first blush, it might seem like he’s not the best option for general manager Brandon Beane if they’re looking for an immediate starter. Many outlets claim he’s not explosive or elusive, not much of a dual threat out of the backfield, sometimes too patient and picky finding holes, and that he appears somewhat deficient in pass protection. Other draft profiles claim Miller is explosive with agility, twitch, and burst, possesses the ability to take the top off a defense and go the distance, adept as a receiver, and is a willing and able pass protector on third downs.

What’s undeniable are Kendre Miller’s fantastic set of intangibles and his football IQ — and he’s been very productive running the football, and likely will be regardless of scheme. He’s also very young. Miller could be a diamond-in-the-rough if Buffalo drafts him with the idea of developing him for the future. A year in the team’s system, with plenty of time in the weight room to add more bulk, could allow Miller to blossom.

