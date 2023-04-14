Buffalo Bills top-30 visit analysis: RB Kendre Miller

If I had to pick “my guy” at running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, Kendre Miller would be the player. We learned this week that the TCU star has a planned top-30 visit with the Buffalo Bills. Admittedly, I’m not a fan of the Bills selecting a running back early in the draft. But if Day 3 rolls around and they like a prospect, I wouldn’t mind them going after one. Drafting a running back allows four years on a cheap contract for Buffalo, and allows them to continue to keep the position group at a low cost while getting adequate production (if they draft well).

Bills Mafia is well aware that two of the last three running backs drafted (all Day 2 selections) by general manager Brandon Beane have moved on from the team — Zack Moss went to the Indianapolis Colts in the trade for running back Nyheim Hines this past season, and Devin Singletary was lost in free agency to the Houston Texans. James Cook still remains on the team and should see a larger work load in 2023.

Let’s see why Kendre Miller could be the next running back prospect in Buffalo’s pipeline.

Kendre Miller’s NFL Combine/Pro Day

Unfortunately, there isn’t much to write about in this section because Miller has sat out all of the pre-draft athletic tests while recovering from a knee injury. Miller suffered an MCL injury in TCU’s Fiesta Bowl victory over Michigan, and it also kept him out of the National Championship game. Even though he hasn’t tested in any drills, he still was present at the NFL Scouting Combine and has been progressing in his rehab. Here are his measurements at the NFL combine:

5’11”

215 pounds

32 3/8” arm

9 3/8” hand

Despite #TCU star RB Kendre Miller not working out at Pro Day today as he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in the playoff win, Miller is well ahead of schedule and had meetings yesterday with the #Dolphins, #Jaguars and #Patriots and today with the #AZCardinals and #Texans. pic.twitter.com/GQVm3x1zMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2023

Kendre Miller’s College Career

The true junior comes into the NFL Draft after a storied season for TCU in 2022. He led the team with 224 carries for 1,399 yards (6.2 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. Miller also added 16 receptions for 116 yards. His 1,399 yards rushing were the most by a TCU running back since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2000. He started the season by scoring at least one touchdown in each of the team's first 13 games. Miller was a Doak Walker Award Semifinalist and earned First-Team All-Big 12.

As stated earlier, Miller suffered an MCL injury in TCU’s playoff win over Michigan. Miller had to sit out the National Championship game for the same injury. It will be interesting to see if this injury affects his draft stock because he hasn’t been able to test in any drills. But all signs are pointing to him being healthy for the start of the NFL season.

Not enough people talking about TCU HB Kendre Miller pic.twitter.com/gFfKSPbGtm — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 10, 2023

Kendre Miller’s Pros & Cons

Kendre Miller put up some big numbers for TCU and his running style is fun to watch. In my post-combine positional review article, I described Miller as such:

“Some draft analysts seem to be concerned about his speed and explosiveness, but I saw plenty on tape. I think those people may be getting fooled because he looks like he’s gliding across the field when he runs — he’s a silky-smooth runner. The 5’11”, 215-pound back can contort his body in an uncanny way to evade defenders and continue running. His contact balance is incredible and I think he shows an above-average burst when he sees “daylight.” Miller is a patient runner who sets up his blocks well and possesses the most important trait for the running back position — vision.”

Pros

Possesses great vision

Explosive to the next level when he sees “daylight”

A patient runner that manipulates his blocks well

Good size for NFL RB

Above-average speed - had numerous long TD runs at TCU

Contact balance is elite

A smooth runner with sudden agility to boot

Cons

Upright runner — more surface area to tackle & liable to take on bigger hits

Will his knee injury cause lingering issues?

His experience as a pass catcher is limited, but TCU didn’t throw to the RB that often

Pass protection skills are questionable

Sometimes is too picky when looking for a hole. Can he consistently gain positive yardage with the smaller holes in the NFL?

In summary

Kendre Miller’s draft stock is tough to gauge. I wouldn’t be surprised if some team falls in love with his game and selects him on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. As for the Buffalo Bills, in my opinion, I don’t think they should be looking at drafting a running back until Day 3. If Miller is available in Round 4, I would be comfortable with them using a pick on this high-upside prospect. Kendre Miller is someone who has the potential to become a star in the NFL in two or three years, and leave everyone asking, “Miller was drafted in WHAT round in 2023?!”