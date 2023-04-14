Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has only used one of his last eight first-round draft picks on an offensive player. The last time Beane focused on the offense in the first round he found Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen, which has turned out well so far for Buffalo’s GM.

With glaring needs at linebacker and along the defensive line, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines whether the Bills will once again turn to the defensive side of the ball with their first-round pick.

Will Bills address defense in first round?

Since Beane came to Buffalo, Allen, the seventh overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, is the only offensive player drafted by the Bills in the first round. Before Allen, the Bills didn’t address the offense in the first round since selecting wide receiver Sammy Watkins in 2014. Linked below, making the argument for Buffalo drafting a defensive player in the first round, identifying defensive tackles and defensive ends who make sense for the Bills to draft, more more mock drafts, and revisiting the most recent trades involving the 27th overall pick.

Even more Bills news and notes

We learn why Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was named the NFL Network’s second fittest head coach, see how NFL teams would handle Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft if they were given a mulligan, revisit the touching essay Jessica Pegula penned about her mom — Bills and Sabres team president and co-owner Kim Pegula — as she struggles with a cardiac arrest incident, and more.

