Buffalo Bills sign OL Kevin Jarvis to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have made a roster move, announcing the signing of offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract late Friday afternoon.

Jarvis is a large human being, listed at 6’6” and 325 pounds. He brings experience at multiple positions along the line, including starts at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle while at Michigan State.

Jarvis signed with the Detroit Lions last may following the 2022 NFL Draft, but was injured during the preseason, eventually being waived with a settlement.

Buffalo signing Jarvis is likely a move toward additional competition to improve the overall line play, but he will have an uphill battle. Jarvis has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game. Landing with the Bills gives Kevin Jarvis a new opportunity at a roster sport or landing on the practice squad with a team in need of help on the offensive line.