The Buffalo Bills have six selections in this month’s 2023 NFL Draft, beginning with the No. 27 overall selection in the first round.
In recent history, the Bills have only spent one of their last eight first-round picks on an offensive player—quarterback Josh Allen during the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Bills could go any number of directions to shore up their roster heading into an important NFL season, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we lead off by breaking down the top cornerback, tight end, and wide receiver prospects in the draft.
Assessing the top CB, TE, WR NFL Draft prospects
The Buffalo Bills selected Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. They handed tight end Dawson Knox a big contract extension, and the team has already brought in free agents Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield to compete on the wide receiver depth chart.
Despite those moves, the Bills are doing their homework on all of the top college football prospects. Linked here, a run through the best cornerbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers available in the draft, plus the latest mock drafts and what the pundits think general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott could go with the team’s draft picks.
Bills add Kevin Jarvis to offensive line
The Bills made a depth signing along their offensive line Friday, inking Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract. Jarvis, 23, entered the league in 2022 with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten and started in all 12 regular season games for the Spartans during the 2021 season.
Even more Bills news and notes
The latest on Buffalo’s $1.54 billion new stadium deal, the potential for the Bills to trade away defensive tackle Ed Oliver, a potential deal that would send wide receiver Gabe Davis and a draft pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for wide receiver Mike Evans and a draft pick, and more!
